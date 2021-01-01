Silk Rose Floral Arrangement in Vase

Beautiful, Fluffy and colorful! The vigorously growing Rose shrub symbolizes growth, heartfelt emotions, and prosperity. Adding these into your decorations and arrangements will give your party or home space a refreshing and exotic appeal and sophistication. Amazingly realistic foliage gives an enchanting finishing look to the bouquet; soft stems are comfortable to hold while delicately handcrafted blooms give an everlasting refreshing look and feel to your floral arrangements. Unlike their fresh counterparts, these undying silk blossoms will always stay colorful, vibrant, and blooming, oozing everlasting festive colors of happiness all around! Bring a touch of colorful, garden-chic appeal to your ensemble with this eye-catching faux bouquet, featuring silk blooms in pink and fuchsia tones. Features: Material : High Quality Silk Flower Type : Rose Flower Color: Red Pink Package include: 11 heads Rose Arrangement in Clear Glass Vase with Faux Water Bouquet Height : 9" Bouquet Width: 8" (Approx.) Flower Size: 3" Diameter (Approx.) Soft stems for comfortable hold Faux Water Material: Acrylic Waterproof: Yes These are artificial, not fresh flowers Uses - Wedding, Party, Event, Banquet, Decoration Please noted: The colors of products when viewed on your computer monitor may appear different than the actual color of the merchandise. We make every attempt to give you a good representation of the available colors for each product sold, but unfortunately we cannot guarantee an exact match. Dye lot variance of 1 to 2 shades is considered normal.