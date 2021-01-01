SILK 6 Drawer Dresser by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Grey - (8135-32)

Designed by Joel Dupras, the SILK 6 Drawer Dresser from Huppe realizes a bedroom's modern personality. The contrast between its geometric construction and the seemingly artistic rendering by the birch wood grain creates a captivating composition. An asymmetric layout provided by its drawers underlines the overall stylishness and sophistication of the design. The rectangular drawer sits stoically atop a low-profile base marked by clean angles. Each drawer glides quietly in and out, complementing the simple elegance of its silhouette. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Smoked