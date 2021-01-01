From bel-air nutrition corp
Silicone Sleeve for Apple Pencil 1st Generation
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Smooth Silicone Apple Pencil case, protect your Apple Pencil from scratch and damage. Provide comfortable enhanced grip while adjust the pencil to a reasonable size for hand drawing. Easy to use, just put the Apple Pencil in through the open end. Flexible silicone keep the Apple Pencil cap in the sleeve while charging. Exquisite exterior, a perfect combination of precise industry and modern fashion design.