Wasserstein Silicone Skins Compatible with eufyCam 2C and 2C Pro - Help Camouflage and Accessorize Your Home Security Camera (Black, 2 Pack) (NOT.

protect your investment - keep your eufycam 2c or 2c pro protected from harsh elements with our replaceable silicone skins (eufycam 2c or 2c pro camera not included). exclusive design - specially designed for the eufycam 2c or 2c pro, the skin features a clear-cut at the bottom for clear audio quality. easy slip on mechanism - durable and flexible, the skin can be slipped on to the camera easily. the convenient openings ensure that you have easy access to the charging port and mounting bracket. durability - made of high-grade materials, the skin is water and uv-resistant, improving the protection of your camera. camouflage with 4 color variants - our protective silicone skins come in four color variants (black, brown, beige and white). they're ideal for both indoor and outdoor use and let you seamlessly blend your surveillance camera into your home.