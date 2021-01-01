Silicone Skins Compatible with Arlo PRO, Arlo PRO 2 Smart Security Home Camera, Silicone Skins Case Cover for Arlo PRO & Arlo PRO 2 Smart Security.

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible Models: Full coverage high quality silicone skins cover for Arlo Pro, Arlo Pro 2. (Not available for Arlo, Arlo Go) Soft and Super elastic silicone material: outdoor covers is made of lightweight and durable silicon. It is soft, elastic, UV-resistant, waterproof and resistant to oxidation. Help your cameras blend in the color of the wall, ceiling or surface that it is mounted to. Ideal for indoor and outdoor use. If you have any questions about the product, feel free to Contact us. I will give satisfactory service in the fastest time.