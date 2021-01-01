This silicone rubber sheet is ideal for high stress, physically demanding applications. The 1/4-inch thick silicone sheet is blue in color, which is perfect for applications that want to add a stylish, aesthetic appeal. What sets rubber silicone apart from other elastomers is its competitive resistances to chemicals and extreme temperatures. With an impressive working temperature range from -103 F to 500 F, this blue silicone can endure extreme conditions that would likely degrade other types of rubber. This is especially useful when making silicone parts for industrial machinery, as many types of equipment can reach extremely high temperatures when in use. While silicone is famed as a high temperature material, it also stands up to harmful chemicals such as ammonia gas, lime sulfur, sodium sulfate, tartaric acid, and more. These strengths make this silicone sheet perfect for industrial applications, particularly for seals, gaskets, and other machine parts. It also makes the silicone elastomer very easy to clean, as most chemical cleaners can be used without causing damage to the material. This silicone has a durometer or hardness rating of 50A, which gives it a firm surface and a good amount of pliability. This high quality, industrial silicone material is available in 4 different gauges and several pre-cut sizes to allow an endless possibility of potential applications. The material can also be easily cut down to make silicone gaskets, seals, and other small industrial parts. Rubber-Cal Rubber-Cal Silicone Sheet- 50A Durometer- Smooth Finish- Backing- 0.25-in Thick x 24-in Width x 24-in Length- Blue | 36-005U-250-024-024