Rubber-Cal Rubber-Cal Silicone Sheet- 50A Durometer- Backing- 0.125-in Thick x 36-in Width x 120-in Length- White | 36-005W-125-036-120

This silicone product is ideal for high stress, physically demanding applications The 1/8-inch thin silicone features a white finish, which is perfect for applications that place high value in appearances White silicone will not leave stains or markings behind on sub-surfaces, making it perfect for a wide range of diverse applications What sets silicone material apart from other elastomers is its competitive resistances to chemicals and extreme temperatures With an impressive working temperature range from -103 F to 500 F, this colored silicone can endure extreme conditions that would likely degrade other types of rubber This is especially useful when making silicone rubber parts for industrial machinery, as many types of equipment can reach extremely high temperatures when in use While silicone is famed as a high temperature rubber, it also stands up to harmful chemicals such as ammonia gas, lime sulfur, sodium sulfate, tartaric acid, and more These strengths make this sheet silicone perfect for industrial applications, particularly for seals, gaskets, and other machine parts It also makes the high temperature silicone very easy to clean, as most chemical cleaners can be used without causing damage to the material This silicone has a durometer or hardness rating of 50A, which gives it a firm surface and a good amount of pliability This high quality, industrial silicone rubber is available in 4 different gauges and several pre-cut sizes to allow an endless possibility of potential applications The material can also be easily cut down to make silicone gaskets, seals, and other small industrial parts