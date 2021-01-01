MoKo Silicone Remote Case Fits with Fire TV Stick Lite 2020, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV (3rd Gen) with 5.6' Alexa Voice Remote (2nd.

Compatible with Fire TV Stick Lite 2020, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV (3rd Gen Pendant Design) with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Generation (2nd Gen). Made of high-quality durable silicone, reliable and lightweight, adds more comfort and protection while using the remote controller. Slim thinnest design and install without any tools or wires. Just slide your Fire TV Stick Remote into the case. Effectively prevents your remote controller from being dust, scratched, shocked and wet, gives the 360 degree protection. Keep your Amazon Fire TV Stick Remote controller looking brand new. Full access to all buttons, ports and functions, provides the wonderful using feeling for grip.