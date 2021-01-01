From mea shadow

Silicone Protective Cover for Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD 500GB1TB 2TB External Solid State Drives Red

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Special Design: Designed for Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD 500GB/1TB /2TB External Solid State Drives Details: The mesh design is conducive to the heat dissipation of the hard disk. The hand strap and finger buckle are very durable, making it easy to link with a key ring or backpack Material: high-quality silicone, flexible, scratch-resistant, and good protection for Samsung T7 Durable: The silicone hole connected to the hand strap, you don't have to worry about it being fragile at all Package: 1 x Silicone Cover

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com