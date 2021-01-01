From loeffler randall
Blue/Gray Silicone Leaf Ashtray Unbreakable Decorative Tray Colorful Holder for Outside/Indoor/Home Decor
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Cigarette ashtray suitable for indoor, outdoor, office, hotel, restaurant use, very convenience Easy to maintain and clean, simply wash with warm water and air dry, nice additional decoration in house, garden, office, hotel, restaurant, car, etc. Unbreakable and heat resistant to 480F Both practical and decorative, large capacity and beautiful shape The top allows for the easy tapping and scraping of bowls