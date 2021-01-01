Homax Silicone, Latex, and Acrylic Caulk Finisher Tool, Plastic, White, 1 Piece Pack

Create the Perfect Bead Trim to any bead size Speeds caulking projects Contains 1 Caulk Finisher Creates A Smooth, Professional Bead Every Time! No More Sticky Fingers And Messy Caulk Jobs. Removes Excess Caulk While Smoothing The Material Into Gaps. Ideal For Applying Caulk To Countertops, Windows, Tile, Siding And More. Works with Silicone and Latex/Acrylic Caulk types The Secret To A Professional Caulk Job! Tool can be trimmed to the desired bead size for a variety of inside or outside jobs. Hard, durable plastic with rubber handle for comfort Color: White