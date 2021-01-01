Silicone Kitchen Sink Organizer Tray and Sponge Holder Zigzag Style (Black, 10' x 5.25')

Best Quality Guranteed. KEEP YOUR PRECIOUS COUNTERTOPS DRY AND FREE FROM DISGUSTING SLIME AND MILDEW Provides ample surface area for frequently used kitchen sink items, cooking utensils or bathroom toiletries. Keeps things easily accessible while protecting your porous countertops from water stains and soap scum. UP TO 2X MORE HIGH QUALITY SILICONE Made of 100% food grade silicone, our trays contain up to double the amount of FDA approved silicone than even the most popular leading products. COMPARE THE WEIGHT of our tray organizers to theirs! Extra thick base ensures sturdiness and durability. Won't crack, peel, dry out, rot or become brittle, not to mention eco-friendly, sustainable, 100% recyclable, BPA fee, odorless, non-toxic, latex free: ). TRULY VERSATILE Use throughout the kitchen, bathroom and home as an organizer, holder, caddy, tray, drying mat or rest for kitchen sponges, soap dispensers, dish brushes, kitchen utensils, BBQ tools, hot ha