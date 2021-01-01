Silicone Keyboard Cover with Pattern for Old MacBook Pro 1315 17 Inch withWithout Retina Display Magic Keyboard A1314 and MacBook Air 13 Inch.

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with Older MacBook Air 13 Inch (model: A1369 and A1466, Release 2010-2017), MacBook Pro 13 Inch with Retina Display (model: A1425 and A1502), MacBook Pro 15 Inch with Retina Display (model: A1398), Old MacBook Pro 13 Inch with CD-ROM Drive (model: A1278), Old MacBook Pro 15 Inch with CD-ROM Drive (model: A1286) and iMac Wireless 1st Gen Keyboard (MC184LL/B), NOT compatible with other unmentioned models. The abundant colorful individuality design makes your Macbook lively and vibrant. Provide full protection for your keyboard against dust, liquid spill (coffee/beer/milk), key wear, contaminates and more. Made with premium engineering grade durable non-toxic silicone, ultra thin to 0.3mm won't hurt the screen and made it easier for typing. Easy to apply and remove, completely washable and reusable.