Silicone Keyboard Cover Compatible with MacBook Pro 1315 Inch withWithout Retina Display 2015 or Older VersionOlder MacBook Air 13 Inch A1466 A1369.

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with Older Version MacBook Air 13 inch (models: A1369 & A1466, Release 2010-2017), Older Version MacBook Pro 13 inch with Retina Display (models: A1425 & A1502), Older Version MacBook Pro 15 inch with Retina Display (model: A1398), Old Version MacBook Pro 13 inch with CD-ROM Drive (model: A1278), Old Version MacBook Pro 15 inch with CD-ROM Drive (model: A1286) and iMac Wireless 1st Gen Keyboard (MC184LL/B), NOT compatible with other unmentioned models. Provide full protection for your MacBook keyboard against dust, liquid spill (coffee/beer/milk), key wear, contaminates and more. Engineered to fit precisely to your MacBook keyboard (US ANSI). Made with premium engineering grade durable non-toxic silicone, ultra thin to 0.3mm won't hurt the screen and made it easier for typing. Easy to apply and remove, completely washable and reusable. 1 year warranty on every keybo