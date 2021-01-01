Silicone Full Size Ultra Thin Keyboard Cover Skin for Apple iMac Keyboard with Numeric Keypad Wired USB MB110LLBA1243 Fade inPurple

Best Quality Guranteed. Friendly Note: Design to only fit for Apple iMac Keyboard with Numeric Keypad Wired USB MB110LL/B-A1243. Please check the model number of your device before placing your order Made of soft silicone material, and every key is specially molded, manufactured to the highest quality available Waterproof, dust-proof and dirt-proof design can prevent liquid, dust, cigarette ash, biscuit crumbs falling into your keyboard to affect the keyboards life Extra slim silicone skin, made it easier for typing. Soft silicone can weaken the sound and improve the touch feeling between the fingers and the keyboard in typing Flexible, easy to apply and remove for cleaning or disinfecting, also allow to fold it into your backpack