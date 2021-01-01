Silicone Drinking Lids with Rust Proof Stainless Steel Bands by (2 Pack, Ultra Violet, Wide Mouth)

Best Quality Guranteed. 2 PACK = GREAT VALUE: Fits Wide Mouth (3' internal diameter) Jars - 2 Silicone Drinking Lids and 2 Rust Proof Stainless Steel Bands. PERFECT FOR DRINKING ANYTHING @ ANY AGE: Enjoy sipping coffee or tea, or any iced beverage with ease. Clean up is a breeze as both the lid and steel band are dishwasher safe! ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY WITH STYLE: BPA and Plastic Free - Food grade silicone, 304 stainless steel, and glass are the safest materials for food use and do not leach chemicals. Our MJL lids were modeled after the ubiquitous disposable coffee cup lid, we think these are the most stylish way around to drink from a Mason jar while reducing your use of single use plastics! LOVE OPTIONS? US TOO! These lids are straw friendly (up to 8mm). We love how they grip the straw and hold it in place. COLORADO BASED COMPANY WITH TOP NOTCH CUSTOMER SERVICE: Buy with confidence from this family run, Colorado based business which offers