From giani bernini

Silicone Cover Protector Case Holder Skin Jacket Compatible with CHEVROLET BUICK GMC CADILLAC PONTIAC SATURN 5 Button Remote Key Fob CV4606 Rose

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. other colors (Black, Deep Purple, Light Blue, Light Green, Orange, Pink, Purple, Red, Rose, Yellow) High quality food level and eco friendly silicone, odorless and no toxic Scratch protect and bring you a comfortable touch No distortion, No fade and No problem under extreme temperatures; Easy installation and cleaning by water See product description for a list of compatible vehicles

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com