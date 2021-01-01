From stojo

Stojo 12oz Silicone Collapsible Cup with Straw - Cashmere

$12.99
In stock
Buy at target

Description

Not too big, not too small, our 12 oz cup is just right for just about everything. Take it with you everywhere, and you’ll always be ready for a spontaneous cup of coffee. Perfectly petite, this cup is ideal for the smaller things in life, like espressos, flat whites, or wine to-go. Reusable and collapsible with a leak-proof lid and reusable straw, this size is perfect for smaller hands and is adult-friendly, too! Compatible with standard cup holders. Stojo's food-grade silicone is designed to last, without any adhesives, BPA, or harmful chemicals. Color: Cashmere.

