Stojo 12oz Silicone Collapsible Cup with Straw - Cashmere

Not too big, not too small, our 12 oz cup is just right for just about everything. Take it with you everywhere, and you’ll always be ready for a spontaneous cup of coffee. Perfectly petite, this cup is ideal for the smaller things in life, like espressos, flat whites, or wine to-go. Reusable and collapsible with a leak-proof lid and reusable straw, this size is perfect for smaller hands and is adult-friendly, too! Compatible with standard cup holders. Stojo's food-grade silicone is designed to last, without any adhesives, BPA, or harmful chemicals. Color: Cashmere.