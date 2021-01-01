Silicone Case for Ring Spotlight Cam, Soft Silicone Weather Resistant Protective Skin Cover for Ring Spotlight Battery HD Security Camera, Black

Specially manufactured for Ring Spotlight Battery Cam ONLY. Will NOT compatible with Ring Spotlight Wired Cam. Designed with extend edge to offer protection for your Ring Spotlight Battery Security Camera in various weather elements. Made of durable slim silicone, the cover is durable enough to protect your camera but thin enough not to affect the mount. Soft and elastic material, easy to slip and replace, allows you to install this cover easily, snug fit the camera like a glove. Protect and camouflage your Ring Spotlight Battery Cam to blend seamlessly to the color tone of the wall, ceiling or other surfaces mounted on.