Silicone Case for AllNew Fire 7 Tablet 9th Generation 2019 Release Honey Comb Series Kids Friendly Light Weight Anti Slip Shock Proof Protective.

Best Quality Guranteed. Specifically designed for All-New Fire 7 Tablet (7' Display, 9th Generation - 2019 Release). Special rear pattern with raised supports for grip and drop protection in a Patented Honey Comb anti slip design. Made of durable impact-resistant silicone. The 2nd generation Honey Comb series provide extra corner protection with enhanced shock absorber design to protect from extreme shock and impact. All ports, buttons and speakers have precision cut -outs for easy access. Form fit feature protects back and sides from scratches, dirt and bumps. Available in a variety of bright, fun colors. always provides the widest selections to customize to your own taste.