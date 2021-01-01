Silicone Case Cover for Apple AirTags, Pet Dog Collar Hook Keychain Anti-Lost Location GPS Tracker Shell Protective Cover, Comfortable & .

High-quality Material: YJYdada protective cover is professionally designed for Airtags. It is made of comfortable soft liquid silicone. High-quality Leather material, soft and comfortable, wear-resistant and nontoxic, has a long service life. Comfortable & Durable: YJYdada protective cover is made of eco-friendly liquid silicone, sweat-proof, scratch-resistant, and washable. It can protect your device from scratches, bumps, damages and so on. Protective & Comfortable: YJYdada silicone case is customized for Airtags, so that it can protect your device for Airtags. Small-sized, comfortable and convenient to carry. Easy to Install: YJYdada case features independent design to be easy to use and carry. Available to all ports and functions without removing the case. What You Will Get: 1x Protective Cover for Airtags. Multi-colors choice to meet your needs, add fashion and beauty to your device.(Only the silicone case for sale, not including the device for Airtags)