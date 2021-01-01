Silicone Case Compatible with Apple Pencil Holder Sleeve Skin Pocket Cover Accessories for iPad Prowith Charging Cap HolderProtective Nib Covers.

Bundle the Pencil case to your ipad(ipad pro) case, put the Pencil into the silicone sleeve, then you are ready for the drawing on the go Silicone sleeve, provide comfortable enhanced grip while adjust the pencil to a reasonable size for hand. The designed with a USB adapter pouch, don't worry about losing the tiny adapter any more. Modern design makes your Pencil more cute and elegant, they are kind of artwork to some degree. In the package: 1* USB adapter pouch + 1*silicone bumper sleeve+1*Nib Covers