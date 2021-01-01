Silicone Air Fryer Liners Non-Stick Microwave Oven Mat Pot Holder (9 inch)

The round air fryer liners fit into most air fryer accessories such as an air fryer pot, air fryer pan, or an air fryer tray. Use the reusable air fryer liners for holiday gift, surprise for beloved family members, for lovers, colleague or friends. These air fryer silicone liners designed for best air flow to ensure optimal air flow around food items for even heat distribution. Easy to clean, just wash it by hand or put it in the dishwasher for added convenience. The flexible material is also perfect to use as trivets or heat dissipating pad for setting hot pan or dish for cooling.