Silicone 5buttons Smart Key Fob Remote Skin Cover Case Protector Keyless Entry Jacket for 2018 2017 Nissan Armada Murano Rogue Maxima Altima Sedan.

Best Quality Guranteed. Fit 2018 2017 Nissan Armada Murano Rogue Maxima Altima Sedan Pathfinder KR5S180144014 5butons smart key fob, this cover also fit the key fob look like this. Protecting your expensive nissan key fob from damage, marks, and dust. This item is a cover for your key fob, not the KEY FOB, pls noted. You can insert your fob from the bottom side of this cover. High quality food level silicone material, healthy and safety for you and your kids. This cover can only fit the Nissan 5buttons key fob as our picture showed only, the nissan have same shape but 2/3/4 buttons key fob, it will not fit, pls check your key fob with the item carefully before you place the order. Sport custom and impressed design, make your car key easy find and look cool, easy to identify your key, never mixup with others. Sensors remain unrestricted without compromising on protection. Perfect fit & Excellent Function, key signal does not be affected. Small ins