From emser tile
EMSER TILE Silhouette Profile 2.76 in. x 11.81 in. Matte Porcelain Single Bullnose Tile
Inspired by the artistic blend of watercolors, Silhouette features soft tones with an inviting linear pattern. For use on floor and walls within multiple areas of the home including kitchen, bath, fireplace surrounds, countertops and covered patios, providing endless possibilities. A matching 2 in. x 2 in. mosaic marries perfectly with this elegant 12 in. x 24 in. floor and wall tile. Available in four neutral colors and a matte finish. Color: Profile.