From ivy hill tile
Ivy Hill Tile Silhouette 3D Gray 16 in. x 32 in. Matte Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (3-Pieces/ 10.32 sq.ft./ Box), Light Gray
The Silhouette 3D Gray Tile showcases the originality found in the Japanese art of origami. With a 3-Dimensional body that evokes the feeling of folded paper with its natural highlighting thanks to the use of a crystalline effect, it is sure to create a captivating element in any space. This 16x32 porcelain tile can be used on walls or floors, in residential or commercial projects. Color: Light Gray.