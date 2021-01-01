Silent Wired Mouse Slim Compact USB Mouse for Apple Mac or Windows PC LaptopDesktop Designed with Optical Sensor DPI Switch Simple Comfortable.

Best Quality Guranteed. EFFICIENT & QUIET: If you are looking for a reliable and easy to use computer mouse that does not have unnecessary/complicated features and buttons, our wired mouse is the perfect solution. It is dependable, efficient, and reduces click noise by 90%. UNIVERSALLY COMPATIBLE: Just plug & play no drivers needed! The perfect replacement Apple wired mouse or PC mouse. Works seamlessly across all platforms, and a cost-effective Apple mouse alternative or addition to your PC laptop or desktop. INSTANT DPI ADJUSTABILITY: Choose between 800 1200 1600 or 2400 DPI (Dots Per Inch) easily. Simply push the DPI button to set your desired sensitivity settings. SLIM & COMFORTABLE: Whether you are right-handed or left-handed our corded mouse will be comfortable to use. It will require very little space due to its compact nature while being a nice visual upgrade to your work station. NO BATTERIES