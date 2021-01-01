Marimekko - Siirtolapuutarha Plate - White/Black - 25cm

Bring iconic Finnish design to the table with this Siirtolapuutarha plate from Marimekko (please note this item is for EU delivery only). Featuring an abstract black pattern on a white background as designed by Maija Louekari it will look fabulous with more monochrome or brightly coloured pieces, ideal for everyday dining or special occasions. Mix and match with more dinnerware from Marimekko to create a fashion forward table setting. Marimekko's simple signature prints & bold use of colour has kept them at the forefront of design across the world for over 60 years. Key features: * Marimekko - iconic Finnish design * Material: porcelain * Dimensions: D25cm * Please note this item is for EU delivery only * Pattern design by Maija Louekari * Black pattern on white background * Complementing Siirtolapuutarha cups and more available * Ideal for everyday dining & special occasions * Mix & match with complementing Marimekko dinnerware * Dishwasher & microwave safe * More Marimekko home accessories available