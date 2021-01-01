SIIG 4K DisplayPort 2 Port KVM Switch with Audio and Microphone, DP 1.2 4K60, USB 3.0 x4, USB 2.0 x2, Cables Included, Hotkey Control, TAA.

Create a high-performance workstation via one set of keyboard and mouse to control 2 DisplayPort 1.2 computers with USB 3.0 and audio devices Easily switching between computer/device via the front panel push button or USB keyboard hotkeys make this DisplayPort 1.2 4K Smart Console KVM Switch with USB 3.0 Multi-Media user-friendly to operate Delivers crystal clear picture quality with resolution up to 3840x2160 @60Hz YUV 4:4:4 8-bit, 3D, Deep color. Supports MST Passthrough for multiple displays Offers a true 21.6Gbps video bandwidth and supports 7.1ch surround sound or stereo audio. PCM, DTS-HD, Dolby Digital and Dolby TrueHD audio also supported Comes with two DisplayPort video ports, four USB 3.0 Type-A ports for connecting multiple USB peripherals such as flash drives, printers…, two USB 1.1ports for keyboard and mouse connection, six 3.5mm audio jack ports to connect stereo speakers / earphone or microphone, one Micro USB port for Firmware update, one DIP Switch, and one Slide