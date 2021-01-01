Step up to designer styles and superior security with Kwikset Signature Series products. A round Contemporary lever, Milan's minimal style offers design for those interested in a playful, yet elegant aesthetic. This passage knob/lever is best used on interior hall and closet applications where no locking is required. The knob/lever is reversible and mounts on both left and right handed doors. The crisp, clean appearance of the satin nickel finish adds to the overall look of the product and brings a modern feel. Kwikset Signatures Milan Satin Nickel Universal Passage Door Handle | 154MIL RDT 15 CP