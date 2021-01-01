Step up to designer styles and superior security with Kwikset Signature Series products. The elegant scroll of the Lido complements a variety of homes and makes a stylish design statement. This combo pack provides two locking points - keyed entry and a keyed deadbolt. The Polished Brass finish adds to the traditional look and feel of the product and makes a classic statement. Kwikset Signatures Lido Polished Brass Smartkey Single-Cylinder Deadbolt Universal Keyed Entry Door Handle Combo Pack in Gold | 991LL 3 SMT CP K4