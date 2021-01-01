From kwikset

Kwikset Kwikset Signatures Katara Polished Chrome Right-Handed Dummy Door Handle in Bronze | 788KTL RH 26

$12.25
In stock
Description

Step up to designer styles and superior security with Kwikset Signature Series products. Embracing graceful simplicity, Katara is at home in any Contemporary setting. This half-dummy, or trim function, is surface mounted on doors where only a pull is required. The polished chrome is perfect for coordinating in a bathroom with polished chrome fixtures. Kwikset Kwikset Signatures Katara Polished Chrome Right-Handed Dummy Door Handle in Bronze | 788KTL RH 26

