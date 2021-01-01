Jezebel Signature VALA-FP16-TRE Flame Glass Vase Lamp, Large, Treebark

Advertisement
Our glass is handmade in the USA using a process patented to jezebel Vase lamp measurements are 11.25 inch H x 11 inch w x 11 inch D The wiring is 120 volts with a teak wood base in Black with Black cord and in-line on/off switch This light can be used with a candelabra base bulb (not included): incandescent, fluorescent or LED Naturally occurring air bubbles, inclusions, textures and slight color variations demonstrate that your jezebel signature vase lamp is an original work of art, Weight: 3.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Jezebel -- DROPSHIP