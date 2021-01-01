From stainmaster
STAINMASTER Signature Unmatched Beauty III Crisp Textured Carpet Sample (Interior) in Off-White | 7L792-120-SAMP
Advertisement
STAINMASTER Signature™ carpet is designed to live up to life’s messiest moments. It can handle the day-to-day activities in your home, so you can focus on what matters most. STAINMASTER Signature™ carpet offers the widest combination of styles, textures and softness. Plus, it has unsurpassed stain and soil resistance and the durability that is expected from STAINMASTER®. STAINMASTER Signature Unmatched Beauty III Crisp Textured Carpet Sample (Interior) in Off-White | 7L792-120-SAMP