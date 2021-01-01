From stainmaster
STAINMASTER Signature Supreme Delight 3 Mesa Sunset Textured Carpet Sample (Interior) in Orange | 7L624-674-SAMP
Stands up to life's messiest moments. Outstanding stain and soil resistance. Engineered for exceptional durability. 90 Day Love It or Replace It Satisfaction Program. Lifetime Limited Warranty Covering food and beverage stains, soil accumulation, static shock, and pet urine stains. Additional Limited Warranty Covering abrasive wear and texture retention. See warranty brochure for details.