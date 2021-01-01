Signature Series Nantucket Colonial 16 in x 16 x 11 in Birdhouse

From the Claire Murray Nantucket Colonial, this dramatic Claire Murray Nantucket Colonial 16 in x 16 x 11 in Birdhouse might be seen overlooking the dunes of “Sconset'' or maybe looks like your next-door neighbor's house. Birds will love the commanding view from the widow's walk or will most certainly enjoy pushing the fledglings out of this 3 story masterpiece. The house is big, so it will require a post mounting or one of our signature pedestals. Constructed of kiln-dried hardwood, exterior grade ply-board and finished with outdoor paint.