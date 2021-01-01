Advertisement
A clean, crisp, neutral white. Semi-gloss finish is durable and exceptionally washable and scuff resistant making it ideal for high-traffic, high-humidity rooms. Scuff Shield ® Technology resists scuffs, scrubs and stains. Excellent stain resistance. Rich and fade-resistant color. Smooth, high-hiding coverage. Green guard gold certification. Triple protection - resists scuffs, scrubs and stains. Provides a mildew-resistant finish. Valspar Signature Semi-Gloss Du Jour 7002-6 Interior Paint (1-Gallon) | 7002-6-2636632