From valspar
Valspar Signature Satin Robust Orange Hgsw1103 Interior Paint (1-Gallon) | HGSW1103-2636601
Advertisement
A muted rust orange with red undertones adding warmth. Satin finish is easy to clean with better durability and stain resistance making it the perfect sheen for high-traffic rooms. Scuff Shield ® Technology resists scuffs, scrubs and stains. Excellent stain resistance. Rich and fade-resistant color. Smooth, high-hiding coverage. Green guard gold certification. Triple protection - resists scuffs, scrubs and stains. Provides a mildew-resistant finish. Valspar Signature Satin Robust Orange Hgsw1103 Interior Paint (1-Gallon) | HGSW1103-2636601