Noble luxury is one of the most softest, most durable, easiest to clean carpets on the planet. Made with Triexta fiber it is the only carpet with permanent, built-in stain and soil protection that won’t wear or wash off, and is easier to clean. Lifetime stain protection, superior softness, exceptional durability, environmentally friendly attributes and our guarantee makes the perfect carpet for families with children and pets. STAINMASTER Signature Noble luxury Stone Passage Textured Carpet (Indoor) in Gray | STP41-12-L012