Fluance Signature HiFi Surround Sound Home Theater 5.0 Channel Speaker System including 3-Way Floorstanding Towers, Center Channel and Rear.

Perfectly timbre matched 5 speaker system including tower speakers, surround sound speakers and a center channel all designed to encapsulate you with every sound effect the way the producer intended Mastering precision and sonic accuracy, the Signature Series uses only premium components that ensure high fidelity sound transporting the concert into your living room Powerful 8' woofers provide optimal linear movement resulting in a low frequency bass performance that is clean, deep and controlled; Ultra high-end Neodymium tweeters produce high frequencies with captivating clarity Unique midrange pointed dome allows sound waves to travel directly from the center of the woven glass fiber cone for an enhanced soundstage so every song is indistinguishable from the original recording Acoustically inert, the cabinets are precision crafted with engineered MDF wood to create a warm, distortion-free sound; A solid front baffle bears chamfered edges to significantly decrease sound diffraction