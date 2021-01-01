Signature Design Modern Farmhouse Accent Multifunctional Bedside Table With 4 Removable Baskets And 4 Drawers For Kitchen/Dining/Entrance/Bedroom

The table is equipped with unique decorative drawers, with 4 Drawers and 4 Baskets. It can provide enough storage space for your favorite books, glasses, medicines and other necessities. The drawer is equipped with a detachable top handle and a foldable basket, which is easy to use and durable. The bedside table uses solid wood feet, which are strong but light in weight, which can prevent scratches on the floor and reduce noise when moving. Color: Red