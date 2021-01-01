Signature Design by Ashley 8 Inch Chime Innerspring Mattress Queen

Sleep in comfort with the Signature Design by Ashley 8 in. Chime Innerspring Mattress. Featuring a 13-gauge Bonnell coil unit and two-inch high density quilt foam and pad that contours to your body; you'll have no trouble falling asleep at night. Its hypoallergenic materials ensure you won't have to worry about allergies while you rest. When it arrives; simply cut away the thick plastic ; unroll the mattress; and watch it fully expand into place in minutes. Select from available sizes.Mattress Dimensions Twin: 38W x 74D x 8H in. Full: 53W x 74D x 8H in. Queen: 60W x 80D x 8H in. King: 76W x 80D x 8H in. Signature Design by Ashley Signature Design By Ashley, Inc. is the largest manufacturer of furniture in the world.