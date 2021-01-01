From jezebel
Jezebel Signature CH51-3WAY-S-CC24-DAY Silver Camellia Chandelier, 22" x 22" x 7", Daylily
Advertisement
Our glass is handmade in the USA using a process patented to jezebel Glass measurements are 22"w (diameter) x 7"d, the Ceiling cap with hinge measures 2" high, 5" diameter The wiring is 120 volts Comes with a built-in swag hinge that allows the glass to dangle straight down from any Ceiling angle This light can be used with a Medium base bulb (not included): incandescent, fluorescent or LED, Weight: 8.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Jezebel -- DROPSHIP