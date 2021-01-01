Hunter Signal Signal 54" 3 Blade Integrated LED Ceiling Fan with Smart Home Technology Matte Nickel Fans Ceiling Fans Indoor Ceiling Fans

Hunter Signal Signal 54" 3 Blade Integrated LED Ceiling Fan with Smart Home Technology The Signal is a contemporary blend of state of the art technology, sleek design and classic finishes. This Hunter SIMPLEconnect™ Wi-Fi™ enabled ceiling fan works with home automation devices and applications including Amazon Alexa and Apple® HomeKit™. Stylish finishes paired with WhisperWind® motor technology and connected home capabilities make this fan fashionable and functional for large indoor bedrooms and living rooms.FeaturesIntegrates with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa for complete automationFan is controllable by a remote controlMountable on low ceilingsIncludes (1) 4-1/2" downrodIntegrated 17 watt LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Uses a standard AC motorETL rated for dry locationsSatin Nickel finish includes reversible Burnt Oak and Reclaimed Walnut bladesMatte Nickel finish includes reversible Reclaimed Walnut and Burnt Oak Grain bladesNoble Bronze finish includes reversible Worn Oak and Reclaimed Walnut bladesDimensionsBlade Span: 54"Height: 16-1/8"Motor Housing Width: 7-7/8"Canopy Width: 6-1/2"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 3Blades Included: YesBlade Pitch: 13 Degrees (The Angle of Attack of the Blades; Steeper Blades Move More Air)Reversible Blades: YesMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 4CFM high: 5927, medium: 4298, low: 3462 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 203 , medium: 137, low: 107Reversible Motor: YesElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDLight Kit Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 17 wattsWattage: 17 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Indoor Ceiling Fans Matte Nickel