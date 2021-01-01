Signal Grande Pendant Light by Tech Lighting - Color: Grey (700TDSIGGPYG)

The Signal Grande Pendant Light by Tech Lighting displays flawless illumination in a motif inspired by the vintage styling of 1940s automobiles. Its design features a broad spun Metal shade that was hand-painted using rubberized paint to form a metallic texture. The light emits a beautiful and grand wash against the inner color of its wide shade. Ideal for bar, kitchen and dining areas. Tech Lighting has developed a reputation for excellence in the past 25 years, built on their contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. The Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Grey.