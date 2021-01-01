Signal 4G Direct Connect InLine Booster Amplifier ACDC Kit for M2M Model 460119 Renewed

This Certified Refurbished product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, by a specialized third-party seller approved by. The product is backed by a minimum 90-day warranty and may arrive in a generic brown or white box. Accessories may be generic and not directly from the manufacturer. Bi-directional signal booster amplifies signal up to 15 dB to and from cell site Directly connects to 1 data modem/router and antenna using standard SMA connectors. DOES NOT BOOST RECEPTION FOR CELL PHONES! Kit includes Booster, AC/DC Power Supply, Mini-Mag Antenna, 3 ft RG174 Cable with SMA Male Connectors Fast, easy installation - Small size fits any M2M application - Rugged metal enclosure