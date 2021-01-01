Siglinde Folding Patio Dining Armchair

The patio furniture chairs set - elegant outdoor companions. With outdoor furniture, garden soirées, backyard BBQs or a private “movie under the stars” will never be the same again. Outdoor-friendly PVC-coated polyester fabric - The patio chairs set features PVC-coated polyester back and seat, a mesh-like PVC coated synthetic fabric that’s extremely tough and durable. Besides offering the perfect lounging experience, the Siglinde outdoor chairs set is a cinch to care for. The PVC-coated polyester backs and seats are water and fade resistant, meaning that they’ll be your reliable buddies on the patio or in the lawn for many years to come. Accidental spills and drips? No sweat. Simply wipe them off as soon as possible without having to manage unsightly blotches. Foldable convenience - The lawn chair is a set of versatile and space-saving geniuses when it comes to ensuring that there are enough seats to go around during a garden party or lawn bbq. As they’re easily foldable down to be slim and compact, they wouldn’t occupy too much space in your storeroom or garage either. When functionality meets practicality meets style, you have the patio set. Features of outdoor patio furniture: - Water and fade-resistant PVC-coated polyester mesh fabric - Ergonomic armrests - Sturdy iron legs. 1-year warranty for your peace of mind - Your satisfaction is important to us. That’s why we offer a 1-year warranty on the outdoor lounge chairs so you can get timely help if you’ve issues with your purchase.