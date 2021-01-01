From airlink
Sierra Wireless AirLink MP70 LTE-Advanced Pro Rugged Router with FirstNet Ready - DC Power Cable - 1104071
About this item LTE-Advanced Pro (Carrier Aggregation) Wide Area Network (WAN) supporting 600 Mbps downlink and 150 Mbps uplink speeds - NO Wi-FI The AirLink MP70 supports 26 LTE frequency bands, enabling superior coverage on LTE networks worldwide including dedicated regional Public Safety bands including Band 14 Precision Geo-location via GNSS and Inertial Navigation System, allow local data streaming over the serial port and remotely over NMEA, TAIP, RAP, XORA protocols Designed to meet IP64 for resistance to dust and water ingress, and exceeds the MIL-STD-810G specification for shock, viation, temperature and humidity, and an aluminum chassis for heat dissipation Includes first year of network management and support with AirLink Complete