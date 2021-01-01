Brookside Sierra 33.5 in. W x 27.55 in. H White 5-Drawer Fabric Storage Chest with Aqua Drawers, White and Aqua

Maximize your storage in minimal spaces with the Brookside Sierra Drawer Fabric Storage Chest. Designed as a compact storage solution, this chest fits right into your bustling home. Stash away fabric, books, art supplies, and more in your craft room, kids' playroom, closet, or home office for quick and easy access. Deep fabric drawers are set in a metal frame and completed with a wooden top to bring top-notch style and function to any space in need of some organization. Made in multiple size configurations, this fabric storage chest easily fits your space, and ships directly to your front door in one box with all the hardware included. Plus, it's curated in a stylish Aqua to perfectly complement your current home decor. Color: White and Aqua.