Oriental Weavers Sierra Navy 2 ft. x 8 ft. Runner Rug, Blue

Enhance your living space with Oriental Weavers Sierra Area Rug and feel as though you are nestled away in a cabin in the woods. This loomed rug has a rustic style, which blends with all decor. It features stain-resistant fabrics, allowing it to tolerate everyday drips and spills, and fade-resistant materials, ensuring that it won't discolor. Its neutral color pallet features shades of navy and ivory creating a wonderful ambient balance to any space. Its 100% polypropylene construction makes it an incredibly long-lasting option for your home.